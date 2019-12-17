Conference on cryptology held at HICC Convention

Hi-Tec City: The 20th International Conference on Cryptology was organised by CR Rao, AIMSCS, NTRO, University of Hyderabad, under the aegis of Cryptology Research society of India (CRSI) at HICC Convention Center on Sunday.

On the occasion, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, DRDO Chairman and Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D), inaugurated the conference and addressed the gathering.

Satish Chandra Jha, Chairman of NTRO, delivered the presidential address. Lt Gen Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator, Prof Feng Hao, and Dr R Bala Subramanian were the guests of honour.

Dr DN Reddy, Director, CR Rao AIMSCS, gave the welcome address and briefed the gathering about the conference. In the digital age, management and security of information in the cyber space is quite critical.

The multifarious dimensions of cryptology play an important role in dissemination of information securely. Through the 20th edition of INDOCRYPT, well-known cryptologists from across the world came together and discussed the advances in cryptographic technology and deliberated on current and post quantum cryptographic scenarios. Nearly 250 delegates from India and abroad participated in the international conference. As many as 28 research papers including 12 from abroad were presented at the conference.