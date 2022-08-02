Congress leader Feroze Khan's daughter dies in road mishap

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress senior leader Feroze Khan's daughter Taniya Kakde died in a road accident at Shamshabad Airport road on Monday morning. Taniya (25) was returning home in a car along with her friends when the incident happened.

The police said that Taniya's car hit a divider and overturned, due to which she died on the spot. Two other passengers who were present in the car are out of danger. The two injured persons have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital. Shamshabad police said that the car in which Taniya was travelling turned turtle after hitting a divider on Shamshabad road. Taniya sustained severe head injuries and was immediately shifted to Osmania Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The driver of the car has been identified as Ali Mirza, and another woman Diya sustained minor injuries. A case has been registered and the probe has been ordered.