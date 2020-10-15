Congress leaders tour submerged areas in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: TPCC president, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other leaders toured several low lying areas submerged in Hyderabad.

They spoke to people and listened to their problems and assured that Congress would pressurise the government for quick relief measures, distributed relief materials to the people in distress. Uttam appealed to all leaders to participate actively in the relief measures and help people in distress. He blasted the TRS government for their misgovernance leading to this situation. He telephonically spoke to the concerned officials and demanded relief measures on warfooting.