Congress questions BJP’s role in TG Armed Struggle

PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud says it was Communists who took part in the armed struggle, and there remains no record of BJP or Jan Sangh fighting against the razakars

Hyderabad: PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud questioned the BJP’s attempts to claim the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a Congress leader and first Home Minister in Nehru's cabinet. He emphasised that it was Communists who took part in the armed struggle, and there remains no record of BJP or Jan Sangh fighting against the razakars.

Addressing the partymen after hoisting the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan on the occasion of Praja Palana Day, the newly appointed PCC chief emphasised that Patel being a companion and cabinet colleague followed the instructions of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He took upon the responsibility of merging all the princely states following a collective decision in the Government. “BJP had no role in the merger of Hyderabad nor in the independence struggle. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has nothing to do with BJP and its ideology. Hence BJP does not have the right to speak over the matter, as historically it has no contribution either in the Independence struggle nor Hyderabad’s merger with mainland. It was Communists who took part in armed struggle and BJP and Jan Sangh were nowhere to be seen in armed uprising,” he added.

