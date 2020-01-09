Congress slams TRS over unkept promises

Pargi: The Vikarabad district municipal elections observer of Congress party, Ujma, said the TRS party has come to power by making false promises. She took part in a meeting held at former MLA Rammohan Reddy's residence in Pargi on Wednesday.

She said there isn't at least one two-bedroom house constructed in Pargi Municipality after TRS has come to power. "The government is troubling famers without waiving the crop loans," she added. Rammohan Reddy criticised the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not abiding by his promise for the holistic development of Pargi. He expressed confidence that congress will win municipal elections.

Mandal TRS president Narayana Reddy, town president Yerragaddapalli Krishna, Shoeb, Ashraf Hussain, Satyam, Akbar, Anjaneyulu, Lal Krishna, Ajesh, Majeed, Naseer, Sheob, Sreenu and others were present.