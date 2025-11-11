Continental Hospitals unveils next-generation Biobank

Hyderabad: The Continental Next-Generation Biobank was inaugurated at Continental Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on November 10. Designed to boost AI-powered biomedical research and therapeutic development, the Biobank integrates advanced sample infrastructure with intelligent data systems. Initial collaborations with biotech partners have begun, with broader programmes scheduled for 2026.

Developed with Chronicle Bio and its CEO Rohit Gupta, who earlier led Stanford’s Biobank, the platform aims to deepen understanding of disease biology, enabling earlier diagnoses and more effective treatments.

Founder & Chairman Dr Guru N Reddy said the Biobank meets international standards for sample handling, storage and consent, ensuring global compatibility. Through partnerships with leading US and global institutions, the initiative will connect India’s clinical strengths with worldwide scientific innovation.

Chronicle Bio Co-Founder and Continental Hospitals Director Rishi Reddy noted that Biobanks are essential for developing new diagnostic markers and therapies, particularly in oncology and precision medicine.

The facility will collect diverse biospecimens linked with de-identified clinical and genomic data, helping researchers identify biomarkers, disease mechanisms, and therapeutic targets at scale.