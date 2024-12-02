Cops bust gang, 3 held with ganja worth Rs 18 lakh

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police busted a gang and apprehended three persons involved in selling the narcotic substance ganja. Police seized 57 kgs of dry ganja worth Rs 18 lakh, a car, a bike, and three mobile phones from their possession.

Police arrested Chaman of Dhiwani district, Haryana, Shivampeta Umakanth, alias Chinnu, and Arjuna Sai Krishna, both residents of Bowenpally. Rakesh, a native of Haryana, is absconding.

According to police, during a check of vehicles near Hanuman Temple Gangaram on Friday, police stopped a car as its driver was driving in a suspicious manner. On detailed searching of the car, they found 60 brown bundles emitting a pungent smell. The police discovered ganja from the bundles and immediately brought the three to the Chanda Nagar police station.