Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Launched in India with Big Batteries and High-Refresh Displays

Redmi has kicked off the new year in India with the launch of two new devices — the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G tablet. Positioned in the mid-range segment, both products focus on delivering premium features such as high-refresh-rate displays, large batteries, and Snapdragon processors at competitive prices.

The Redmi Note 15 5G is the brand’s first smartphone launch of 2026, while the Pad 2 Pro 5G strengthens Redmi’s growing tablet lineup in the country.

Redmi Note 15 5G Design and Display

The Redmi Note 15 5G features a bold design highlighted by a large circular camera module at the back. The rear panel is made of plastic with a textured finish, while the phone maintains a slim profile with a thickness of just 7.35mm. Redmi has also added an IP66 rating, offering protection against dust and water.

On the front, the smartphone sports a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. According to Redmi, the panel can reach a peak brightness of 3,200 nits, making it suitable for outdoor usage. An in-display fingerprint sensor is included for secure unlocking.

Redmi Note 15 5G Performance, Cameras, and Battery

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 15 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and comes with UFS 2.2 storage. This combination is aimed at delivering smooth performance for everyday tasks, gaming, and multimedia use.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The main camera supports optical image stabilisation and can record videos in 4K at 30fps. For selfies and video calls, the device houses a 20-megapixel front camera.

Fueling the phone is a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Redmi continues its practice of bundling the charger inside the box, which adds to the overall value.

Redmi Note 15 5G Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 15 5G will go on sale in India starting January 9, 2026. The base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs 24,999. Buyers can also avail bank offers worth up to Rs 3,000.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Design and Key Features

Alongside the smartphone, Redmi has launched the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G, featuring a rectangular design with rounded corners. The tablet measures 7.5mm in thickness, weighs 610 grams, and is built for both entertainment and productivity.

It comes with a 12.1-inch QHD+ display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. Audio duties are handled by a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC and supports 5G connectivity.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Battery, Price, and Sale Date

One of the biggest highlights of the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G is its 12,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. A charger is included in the box.

Pricing starts at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB Wi-Fi variant. The same configuration with 5G connectivity is priced at Rs 27,999, while the top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage 5G model costs Rs 29,999. The tablet will go on sale in India from January 12, 2026, with bank offers of up to Rs 2,000 available.

With these launches, Redmi is setting a strong tone for 2026 by focusing on feature-rich devices designed to deliver value without compromising on performance or design.