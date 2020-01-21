Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud seeks votes for party's nominee

Allwyn colony: Local Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud on Saturday took up house-to-house campaigning in support of TRS candidate in Nizampet Ward 4 Punjari Narsayya.

He appealed to voters to give a big majority to Narsayya, while taking note of the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government. After gauzing the public response, Goud claimed that the TRS nominee would surely emerge victorious in the elections.

Among those who accompanied Goud included Ward TRS coordinators Jilla Ganesh, Chinnolla Srinivas, party leaders Boya Kishan, Venkatesh, Samma Reddy, Kashinath Yadav, Samad, Munnabhai.