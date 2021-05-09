Covid survivors’ respect for doctors grow

Hyderabad: There is a saying in Telugu, "Vaidyo Narayano Harihi," (that, means that a doctor should be seen as a form of Lord Narayana). During this pandemic which had badly shaken the world, we need to salute the great services being rendered by the doctors and nurses. They are risking their lives and are proving that they are nothing short of almighty. "This has been my experience," says Dharma Rao 36.

Talking to The Hans India, he said while the pandemic has given grief to many who lost their near and dear one's, the efforts of the medical and para medical staff has helped in saving many lives and thereby reduced the mortality rate though still there is no prescribed drug to treat the virus. Rao said his journey through the pandemic taught him that one should never take any health issue lightly. It also taught me that one should not lower the guard. He said the COVID-19 has taught him how to look at problems from a positive angle and develop self-confidence. These are the two main weapons to defeat Corona virus.

He said initially he was hesitant and despite suffering from fever for three days he did not get tested. But as condition was deteriorating, he got tested and got admitted in General chest hospital. He said by that time the infection had spread to lungs and his spirits started dipping. He thought he would not survive. But the counselling given by the doctors, the support of his family made him realise that he was not at the end stage of his life. As his confidence levels started improving, his health also started improving. He said the blessings of the almighty and the yeomen services of the doctors have made him win over the virus.