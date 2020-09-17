Crocodile spotted in Musi river in Hyderabad

A crocodile has been spotted resting on the bank of Musi river at Bahadurpura of the city on Thursday afternoon leaving the people residing in the neighbouring areas in panic.

Getting into details, a local resident noticed the crocodile near the river and alerted the police who in turn informed the forest officials. The officials of the forest department rushed to the spot and are trying to catch the reptile.



The officials believed that the crocodile has entered in the city from Himayat Sagar or Osman Sagar. Meanwhile, people gathered at the spot to catch a glimpse of the crocodile giving a tough time to the policemen to control the mob.



In a similar case, a crocodile created panic among the people of Nizamabad which strayed on to National Highway 44 at Dusgaon village of Mendora mandal in September last year. The reptile is said to have washed away in the heavy flow of Godavari water after rains which then entered on the highway. Later, the forest officials caught it and released into the Godavari.

