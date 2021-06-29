CSMT Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani special restored, to run daily from July 1

Hyderabad: In wake of declining Covid cases Railways have decided to restore the frequency of train no. 01221 / 01222 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Special from 4 times a week to daily from July 1.

01221 CSMT-Hazrat Nizamuddin special will now run daily from 1.7.2021 till further advice. 01222 Hazrat Nizamuddin-CSMT special will now run daily from 2.7.2021 till further advice.

Reservation bookings for extended frequency of Rajdhani Special Train no.01221 are already open at all PRS centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train adhering all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.