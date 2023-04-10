Cyber security Knowledge Summit to be held on April 12

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police and The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) will hold 'Hyderabad Annual Cyber security Knowledge' Summit – 2023 on April 12.

MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao will be chief guest of the summit at Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills.

During the event, industry experts, officials will discuss the current state of cyber security and strategies for building talent and addressing skill gaps in the field and to protect businesses from cyber threats.

Chairman of HCSC and Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C V Anand said "Cybercrime, the new endemic, has infiltrated every aspect of our society now more than ever. So, we must unite and commit to being vigilant and inform citizens and businesses. Let's rise together as India battles against cybercrime," he added.

Chaitanya Gorrepati, secretary-General, HCSC, said, "the summit serves as an excellent opportunity for professionals and experts from various fields to come together and address the pressing challenges in cyber security. We look forward to fruitful discussions and innovative solutions that will drive our collective efforts in safeguarding our digital assets."

The event will have different sessions on various themes like improving community awareness, making every citizen a cyber warrior and a fireside chat with a sports personality, grooming cyber talent for future, a panel discussion, business cyber security, protecting the digital landscape, a panel discussion and fireside chat with a Tollywood movie personality on trolling and cyber bullying.

For more information about the event and to register https://forms.gle/RYC4jBFEtfYZudGi7 can be accessed .

The HCSC focuses on women/traffic safety, infrastructure security and cyber security.

It adopts a public-private partnership (PPP) model and collaborates with stakeholders from diverse sectors to create awareness and enhance safety.