Cyberabad police advises IT firms to follow phase-wise logouts

Cyberabad police advises IT firms to follow phase-wise logouts
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Tuesday issued an advisory notice to IT and ITES companies located in Madhapur and Gachibowli to follow phase-wise...

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Tuesday issued an advisory notice to IT and ITES companies located in Madhapur and Gachibowli to follow phase-wise logouts because of traffic jam in IT corridors and in view of the forecast of heavy rains for few days.

The police advisory came in view of the heavy traffic jam witnessed during evening in the recent rain.

According to the Cyberabad police, in phase 1 – companies located in IKEA to Cyber Tower Road--TCS, HSBC, Dell and many more--have been asked the ensure logout at 3 pm.

In phase 2 companies located at IKEA and surrounding Bio-diversity and Raidurgam have been asked to ensure logout at 4.30 pm.

In phase 3 companies located in the financial district/Gachibowli have been asked to ensure logout at 6pm.

