DAE holds sports & cultural meet at DAE Colony

Kapra: DAE Sports and Cultural Meet 2019 commenced at AECS-II, DAE Colony on Sunday.

A total of eight teams that includes Ajanta, Ellora, Dwaraka, Golconda, Konark, Nagarjuna, Pushkar & Rameswaram from DAE Units spread all over India icipated in the Tournament. Dr Dinesh Srivastava, distinguished scientist - chairman & chief executive, NFC was the chief guest and Norman Swaroop Issac, Chairman, Technical Commission, Basketball Federation of India & General Secretary, Telangana Basket Ball Association was the Guest of Honour for the opening ceremony.

G N Ganesha, chairman, works committee, welcomed all the teams to Hyderabad and read out the schedule of the tournament. Meena Ravindran, chairman, organising committee welcomed the gathering. Normal Swaroop Issac has asked players to exhibit sportsmanship spirit and explained the rules of the game (Basketball).

Dr. Dinesh Srivastava while welcoming the players to Hyderabad spoke about the importance of the sports in one's life and called upon parents to encourage their wards to balance academics and sports.