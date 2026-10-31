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Danam to be Cong nominee for Khairatabad bypoll
In Short
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy confirms Danam Nagender as the Congress candidate for the Khairatabad Assembly by-election, pending High Court verdict.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ended speculation over the Congress candidate for the Khairatabad Assembly by-election, confirming that Danam Nagender will be the party’s nominee.
The Chief Minister disclosed this during an informal interaction with the media in Delhi on Friday. He said he took every election seriously, irrespective of its size or significance.
"Whether it is a small or a big election, I take every election seriously. If I had treated elections casually, I would not have come this far," Revanth Reddy remarked.
With this announcement, the Chief Minister has indicated that the Congress will field Danam Nagender in the Khairatabad by-election.
However, Danam's candidature and the prospects of the by-election remain subject to the outcome of a case pending before the High Court. The court is yet to deliver its verdict on a petition filed by Khairatabad corporator P Vijaya Reddy.
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