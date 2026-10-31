Ponguleti vows to safeguard every inch of govt land

Hyderabad: Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has asserted that the Telangana government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, will adopt an uncompromising approach towards protecting government lands and safeguarding public assets. He said the government was taking stringent measures to prevent encroachments while pursuing strong legal battles to resolve long-pending disputes over valuable government properties.

In a statement, the minister said the protection of government lands had been accorded the highest priority since the people's government assumed office. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was monitoring the issue and had placed special emphasis on the speedy resolution of long-pending legal disputes involving valuable government properties, he said.

Ponguleti explained that the government had strengthened coordination among the Revenue Department, Law Department, government counsel and legal experts to effectively present its arguments before various courts, including the Supreme Court.

The government was also comprehensively reviewing old records, revenue documents and legal aspects to safeguard the State's interests.

Highlighting the recent legal victories, the minister said the Supreme Court's decision in favour of the Telangana government in the Miyapur land dispute was another significant achievement in protecting public assets. Similarly, the government's success in the long-running legal battle concerning 400 acres of valuable land at Gachibowli (IMG/Kanche) demonstrated its determination to reclaim and protect government properties.

He recalled that the dispute concerning the 400-acre Gachibowli land had been pending since 2003. The Telangana High Court ruled in favour of the State government on March 7, 2024, and subsequently, on May 3, 2024, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by the IMG organisation, he said.

The minister also clarified that the Supreme Court's suo motu proceedings initiated in 2025 concerning forest and environmental conservation in the same area, and the separate IMG land ownership dispute, were two distinct matters. The Supreme Court had issued specific directions in the forest and environmental conservation proceedings, he noted.

Ponguleti said securing favourable court orders in disputes involving highly valuable lands that had remained unresolved for nearly two decades was no ordinary achievement. These victories were the result of the government's commitment, effective coordination among departments and sustained legal efforts, he said.