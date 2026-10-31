Revanth warns KCR, says nature will punish him

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attacked BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), alleging that he was responsible for the deaths of several children during his regime and warning that he would face the consequences. He said nature would punish KCR for the alleged atrocities.

Speaking informally to the media in Delhi on Friday, Revanth Reddy said nature was ensuring KCR’s defeat for a second time. He asserted that the BRS would not be allowed to return to power in Telangana, accusing the party of plundering the State since its formation.

The Chief Minister claimed that members of KCR’s family were alike. He also alleged that members of KCR’s community were involved in the killing of members of the Reddy community during the Naxalite era.

Targeting former ministers KTR and Harish Rao over their remarks on the Kaleshwaram project, Revanth Reddy said they were commenting without understanding the issue. He clarified that repairs to the Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages would follow the recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).

On Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, he alleged that KTR was trying to obstruct the project by meeting Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, whom the State government had already approached.

Revanth Reddy said each kilometre of Metro construction cost about Rs 350 crore. The existing Metro, he added, imposed an annual financial burden of Rs 650 crore on the government, while generating revenue of around Rs 1,200 crore. He said the State government had secured a loan from the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) at an interest rate of 3 to 4 per cent. The Chief Minister reiterated that decisions on the Kaleshwaram barrages would be based on expert advice and the NDSA report, with public safety guiding the repair work.