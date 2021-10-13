Dasara special trains to clear extra rush

Secunderabad: In order to clear extra rush during Dasara festival, the South Central Railway will run a few special trains between Secunderabad-Kakinada Town, Machilipatnam-Secunderabad and Lingampally-Vijayawada.

The Secunderabad-Kakinada Town special (no 07550) will depart from Secunderabad at 11.55 pm and reach Kakinada Town at 10.10 am the next day. The date of journey is October 14. This special will stop en route at Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations.

The Machilipatnam-Secunderabad train (no 07450) will depart from Machilipatnam at 9.05 pm and reach Secunderabad at 6:05 am the next day. The date of journey is October 17. The train will stop en route at Chilakalapudi, Pedana, Gudlavalleru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet stations.

The Lingampally-Vijayawada special (no 07451) will depart from Lingampally at 10.45 pm and will reach Vijayawada at 6:35 am the next day. The date of journey is October 18. The train will stop en route at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam stations.

These special trains consist of AC II-tier, AC III-tier, sleeper class and second seating coaches.