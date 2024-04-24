DCA seizes two drugs stocks worth Rs 5.52 lakh for overpricing

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drug Control Administration (DCA) seized two overpriced drugs Itrarole-100 (Itraconazole Capsules BP 100 mg) and Itrarole-200 (Itraconazole capsules BP 200mg) from a medical shop in Vanasthalipuram. The officers seized stocks worth Rs 5.52 lakh.

According to DCA, the seized drugs fall under price control as per Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013. The price of these drugs should be in accordance with the ceiling price fixed by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

The Itrarole-100, manufactured by Sunfine Health Care, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, was being sold for Rs 310 for 10 capsules, with each costing Rs 31 while the NPPA ceiling price (including GST) is Rs 18.67, implying that the manufacturer was charging Rs 12.33 excess.

The officers said that Itrarole-200, manufactured by the same company, has an MRP of Rs 435 for 10 capsules with each being retailed at Rs 43.50. However, the NPPA ceiling price for the drug (including GST) is Rs 24.77, implying that the company was charging Rs 18.73 extra on one capsule.

A senior DCA officer said “further investigation shall be carried out and action taken as per law against all offenders. The prices of essential medicines shall be in accordance with the Ceiling Prices fixed by the Central government. Overpricing of essential medicines is a violation under Drugs (Prices Control) Order. Stringent action will be taken as per law against violators.”