DCA suspends drug licences of 20 medical shops
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) on Wednesday suspended drug licenses of 20 medical shops in the city for illegal sale of habit-firming drugs.
Following inputs from Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad, the TSDCA drug inspectors conducted a series of raids in medical shops for illegally selling habit-forming drugs like Codeine-containing cough syrups, Nitravet (Nitrazepam) tablets, Restyl (Alprazolam) tablets, Ultracet tablets (Tramadol), and Tydol tablets (Tapentadol).
According to TSDCA, the indiscriminate sale of several drugs with habit-forming tendencies, which are primarily classified under Schedule H1 and Schedule X of the Drugs Rules, was verified during the raids.
