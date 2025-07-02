DCP inspects patrol mobiles and blue colts

Hyderabad: Recognizing the crucial role of night patrolling in maintaining law and order in the city, and with Patrol Mobiles and Blue Colts serving as the face of the police on the roads and the first responders during emergencies, a thorough inspection of these units was conducted on Tuesday by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Hyderabad. The inspection, held at Public Gardens, covered 20 Patrol Cars and 31 Blue Colt bikes from the 10 police stations under the Central Zone.

During the inspection, the condition of the vehicles and the readiness of the staff were closely assessed. Particular attention was given to the availability and functionality of Anti-Desecration Drill equipment, First Aid Kits, and the staff’s knowledge and ability to perform CPR and operate fire extinguishers. The DCP K Shilpavalli interacted with the personnel, underscoring the significance of their role as the first line of response to Dial 112 emergency calls.

The DCP instructed to maintain a smart, alert, and polite demeanor while dealing with the public, and to actively engage with citizens during their patrolling duties. They were advised to carry out public awareness campaigns at key locations on issues such as cyber safety, Dial 112 usage, and general safety practices.

The importance of foot patrolling was emphasized as a means to increase police visibility and to gain better understanding of local issues. Instructions were also issued to ensure prompt and vigilant checks on MO offenders, maintain updated Point Books, and install and geo-tag ‘Nenu Saitham’ surveillance cameras as part of the crime prevention strategy.

The DCP also issued a stern reminder regarding the need for discipline, integrity, and professional conduct at all times. Women constables deployed in Patrol Mobile duties were specially appreciated for their service, and Station House Officers were directed to ensure greater representation of women constables in these frontline roles. The inspection was also attended by ADCP Central Zone, SHOs of Saifabad, Domalguda, and Gandhinagar Police Stations, as well as DIs of Lake, Abids, Musheerabad, and Gandhinagar.