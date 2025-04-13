Devotees paint city saffron

Hyderabad: Hanuman Jayanti, Vijay Yatra, Hyderabad, Devotees, Procession, SecurityReligious fervour marked the Hanuman Jayanti, as thousands of devotees took part in the Vijay Yatra here on Saturday. The procession which began at Gowliguda’s Ram mandir culminated at Hanuman Mandir at Tadbund, Secunderabad. As the entire stretch etched in saffron the main process passed through key areas Putlibowli, Koti, Kachiguda, Ashok Nagar, Paradise cross roads for almost five hours, peacefully amidst presence of high security cover.

Another tributary procession started from Karmanghat’s Hanuman temple under Rachakonda Commissionerate and after passing through Champapet, Saidabad, Saroornagar, Dilsukhnagar and Chaderghat joined the main procession, as the residents welcomed the procession with slogans.

Devout of all age groups took part in the yatra with gusto in the Vijay yatra organised by the VHP and Bajrang Dal. Devotees on foot and motorcycles waved saffron flags while religious songs blared on sound systems during the Hanuman Jayanthi procession.

The Hyderabad police allowed the organisers to use two big boxes for playing devotional songs. Drinking water and food camps have been set up by local basthi associations for the convenience of the devotees.

Earlier, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand visited the Ram Mandir temple at Gowliguda and offered prayers. The senior police officer then proceeded to check the security arrangements for the procession.