Devotees throng Venkateswara temple

Malkajgiri: Devotees in large numbers offered special pujas at Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple at Anandbagh in connection with 'Vaikuta Ekadasi' and 'Mukkoti Ekadasi,' right from the early morning hours starting at 2:30 am.

After offering 'Tiruppavai Seva' around 3.30 am, they had 'Uttara Dwara' darshan of the deity. Temple chief Arckaka Mudamba Venkataramana Charyulu said a large number of devotees were visiting the shrine to take part in special puja to mark the 'Dharurmasam.'

According to him, they waited in queues to a distance of several km to have 'darshan'. The temple committee had made all arrangements for the benefit of devotees. Chants of 'Govinda' rent the air in the Anandbagh area during the special puja.

Malkajgiri MLA Mynampalli Hanumanth Rao, Corporator Jagdish Goud, Local Leaders Baddam Parashuram Reddy, Prem Kumar, Temple Committee members, and several prominent persons of Malkajgiri were present.