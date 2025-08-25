Dewi Collective hosts its first official meeting

Hyderabad: Dewi Collective, an exclusive community for women, celebrated a remarkable milestone with its first official meeting at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Hitex, on Saturday, bringing together visionaries, entrepreneurs, and dreamers for an evening of empowerment, collaboration, and inspiration.

The event was graced by chief guest Ananthika Sanilkumar (of ‘8 Vasanthalu’ fame) and guest of honor Madhoo Nekkanti, fondly known as Bebakka (Bigg Boss fame), whose presence added glamour and encouragement to the evening.

Ananthika Sanilkumar unveiled Dewi Magazine, a platform designed to spotlight every member, celebrate their journeys, and inspire them to reach greater heights.

Some key highlights of the meeting include: a vibrant showcase of creativity and innovation by Dewi members and local women-led businesses, inspiring presentations by Dewi members about their ventures, encouraging collaboration and networking, hypnotherapy and past life regression sessions by Sowmya Bhas of DoubleYou Therapies, promoting mental well-being and self-discovery and the launch of Anantha – Give Wings to Your Dreams, a unique program to help women pursue long-forgotten passions and aspirations.