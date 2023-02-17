DGP Anjani Kumar holds meeting with SLSCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Director general of police (DGP) Anjani Kumar held a meeting with the State Level Security Committee for Railways (SLSCR) on Thursday and discussed the deaths on railway tracks, human trafficking, filling up of vacancies and various other issues.

Stress was given on trains escorted by the railway police, strategies to prevent and detect theft of passenger belongings, installation of more CCTV cameras, stone pelting on moving trains, safety and security of general public residing near the railway tracks.

During the meeting, a decision was taken to prepare a short film on the black spots of accidents, line man safety, precautionary measures to train accidents, and snatching chains/mobile phones theft in the moving train. "With the coordination of GRP and RPF, CCTV cameras in and around all the railway stations of Telangana are to be enhanced under the guidance of IT Cell," said Anjani Kumar and added that it was necessary to install signboards and fending.

Strict action should be taken in NDPS Act cases and tracing of their kingpins, said Kumar. He added that action will be taken against fraudsters booking tickets online without permission of IRCTC.