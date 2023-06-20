Dharma Reddy has right to talk against me, says Konda Murali

Hyderabad: Former MLC Konda Murali on Tuesday said Parakala MLA Challa Dharma Reddy who survived by selling Nandi pipes, has no right to talk about him.



He made it clear that he will come wherever he wants to come. “Dharma Reddy... do you know the gate of my house”.

He said that Dharma Reddy, who rose to the top by changing parties, has no right to criticise him.

He said that when Dharma Reddy insulted Saujanya, who was previously a female sarpanch, she came to him and cried. Konda Murali explained that he said that he would make Saujanya an MP, and he did as he said.

Konda Murali warned Dharma Reddy that power will not last for long and it is not good to talk with the pride of power.

He said that there are only three BCs in the whole of Warangal in the Congress party, out of which Konda Murali and Konda Surekha are two. On behalf of the Congress party, he said that both of them will get tickets as a guarantee.

Konda Murali said that he is not afraid and fear is not in his family. He challenged that he will campaign bravely in Parakala and win Konda Surekha. They challenged you to stop with your followers if you dare.

He criticized the culture of touching the feet in TRS. Konda Murali said that he had said in the past that he would bow to Brahmins and not for Sannasis. Konda Murali said that he has high self-esteem.