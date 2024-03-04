DMHO launches Pulse Polio programme

Live
Mulugu: District Medical and Health Officer Dr Allam Appayya said here on Sunday that all children below five years of age should be given polio drops. He was launching the Pulse Polio programme at the district hospital by administering two drops each to children. District welfare officer Swarnalata Velina, district child welfare officer Omkar, and district immunisation office Dr Vipin Kumar were also present. Dr Appayya said mobile teams were giving polio drops to children of workers engaged in brickclins, cotton mills, those working near the Godavari coastal areas, and tourist spots. Booths have been set up near bus stands for the benefit of children travelling in RTC buses, besides transit passengers.
He said the programme would continue for two more days—Monday and Tuesday. Besides, the department staff would go around houses to administer two Polio drops to children. The DMHO appealed to people’s representatives, NGOs, youth clubs in villages to participate in the programme and make it a grand success by covering 100% all targeted children.