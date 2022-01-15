Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Bright Student Award & Scholarships announced

Hyderabad: The Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam Educational Welfare Society has announced the all-India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam 'Bright Student Award' and scholarships for students of classes four to ten students, including those who are appearing for the X exam in March-April 2022.

Based on a written test which will be held online in all district headquarters and mandals, the. results will be declared on May 8 and prizes will be given on May 15, 2022 In Hyderabad.

The test will be conducted in mathematics and science based on their standard for ICSE, CBSE and State Board in English, Telugu and Urdu media. The questions will be 100 objective-type. For registration January 31is the last date. Details like WhatsApp no, name, father's name, class, school and address should be sent to 85002-12306. The all-India top-rankers will get cash prize of Rs 1 lakh; the second-ranker will get Rs 80,000 and third-ranker Rs 70,000. The 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th rankers will get Rs 60,000, Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000, Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. Top 100 rankers will also be given cash prizes. For details WhatsApp 85002-12306 or email [email protected] could be contacted.