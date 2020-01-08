Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan calls for innovative practices in Agricultural sector

Rajendranagar: Addressing the research scholars of the National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) as a 'galaxy of agricultural scientists,' Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "Today our most important subject of focus is promotion of agriculture and agrarian courses."



She inaugurated the 110th Foundation Course for Agricultural Research Service (FOCARS) at NAARM here on Tuesday. The course was introduced for research scholars to stimulate their sense of purpose in the field of agriculture in order to make them fully capable in helping the peasant community in the country with sustainable techniques of cultivation.

A total of 135 Agricultural Research Scholars (ARS) probationers from 22 states and representing 28 ARS disciplines will undergo a three-month training in three phases. Among them 58 are females and 77 are male probationers.

Appreciating the efforts taken up by the Academy in building the capacity of national agricultural research system, the Governor said, "During the three month-long course you will gain the knowledge of agriculture apart from practical experience of field visits. This will transform scholars into scientists who in turn will help farmers to adopt profit making agricultural activities and earn good profit."

Emphasising the role of research in strengthening agriculture production and efforts towards achieving the goal of doubling the farmers' income set for 2020 by the Prime Minister, she said, "Innovative approaches need to be adopted for enhancing the livelihoods, food and nutrition security in the context of climate change, emergence of new pests and diseases etc."

"Focussed research and extension can help in solving issues associated with country's milk exports by meeting the international standards and in this endeavour, India today is leading major exporter of milk to other countries. Another success was in the quantum jump in the revenue generated from exports of spices to Rs19,000/- crores recorded in a short span of time," she said.

Director of the Academy Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao informed that the Academy attained a stature of a Gurukul for the scientist fraternity in the country. The country has increased food production from 50 million tonnes in 1950s to 285 million tonnes today. There is a huge responsibility on these new probationers to help the nation in sustaining this production by overcoming the latest challenges due to climatic changes, he noted.

Later on, the Governor released a publication "Impact of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) in Capacity Building" and appreciated the authors. Joint Director of the Academy Dr SK Soam, Course Director Dr RVS Rao also spoke on the occasion.