Drunken son of ex-MLA rams police barricade

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police are on the lookout for the son of former MLA from Bodhan, Shakeel Amir, after he allegedly rammed his car into a police barricade at Praja Bhavan.

The incident unfolded on the morning of December 24, around 3 am, when a BMW car collided with a traffic barricade. Reportedly the car was driven by the son of the former MLA who was allegedly drunk and rammed into a traffic barricade. The police sources said that the accused was accompanied by three girls during the incident.

Meanwhile, the inspector who was on duty that day sent a home guard to the Punjagutta traffic police station to test the accused with a breathalyzer. He was found to have consumed liquor. Soon afterward, the accused fled.

Later, the police officer Abdul Asif (27) filed the FIR and registered a case under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPPA).

However, after the reports of the MLA’s son being allowed to escape from the police station started making rounds the senior police officials checked and found some other person had been accused in the case.

An inquiry was ordered into the incident. The DCP (West Zone) came to the station to investigate the case. The case has now been handed over to SR Nagar division ACP Y Venkateshwar Rao.