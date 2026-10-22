Durga idol immersions: Traffic curbs around Tank Bund

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions around Tank Bund, Necklace Road and adjoining areas in view of Durga Matha idol immersions at People’s Plaza, Garden Point, Jalavihar and Sanjeevaiah Park. The restrictions will remain in force from 3 pm on October 21 to 6 am on October 24, with changes made according to local traffic conditions.

Traffic from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan Road towards Khairatabad Flyover will be diverted at V.V. Statue towards Nirankari Junction. Vehicles heading towards the Secretariat from Iqbal Minar will be diverted via the Telangana Thalli Flyover towards Lower Tank Bund.

Traffic from Liberty towards the Secretariat will be diverted towards Upper Tank Bund, while vehicles from Upper Tank Bund heading towards Necklace Road and Nallagutta Bridge will be redirected via Sonabi Abdullah Masjid, Karbala and Ranigunj.

Motorists have been advised to avoid V.V. Statue, Old Saifabad Police Station, Ravindra Bharathi, Basheerbagh, Liberty, Old Ambedkar Statue, Upper Tank Bund and Nallagutta X Roads due to expected congestion. Citizens have been advised to use alternative routes and follow updates on the Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page and X handle, @HYDTP. For emergency travel assistance, they may contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626, D. Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, said in a statement.