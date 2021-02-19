E- Chhawani portal gets tremendous response in SCB 

Secunderabad: The E-Chhawani portal which was started on a trial basis in January has received tremendous response from citizens of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB). However, the SCB residents requested the officials to organise awareness campaign and to educate the public regarding the portal so that everyone can avail the facility.

According to SCB authorities, this portal has solved more than 1,000 complaints related to public grievances. This application has brought a ray of hope to the residents as they now need not rush to SCB office for every issue.

"The E- Chhawani portal has been running as a trial basis for the past one month. It brings various services for the residents of the Cantonment area, like lodging public grievances, birth and death registrations, submitting applications for trade licenses, submitting online applications for renewal- cum -extension of lease.

Within two months, another two modules that include water and property tax, would be installed," said a senior officer, SCB. "With the help of this application, residents can apply for a new connection (water and sewerage pipelines) and also pay water bills online.

In this portal, we have received various grievances regarding water, sewage and street light issues. we get about 20 grievance daily and more than 1,000 complaints have been resolved till date ," said M Raj Kumar, Superintendent of water works department, SCB.

He added that this portal can easily be downloaded from Google play store and it is very easy to use. The main advantage of this application is that citizens can track the status of the complaint till it is resolved.

"This application is working as a boon to the SCB locals. Many are not aware of the app. It would be better if the SCB officials organise awareness camps regarding the this," said T Satish Kumar, president of Vasavi Nagar, SCB.

"This concept introduced by Cantonment board saves much of the time for common men as they need not go around the SCB office to get their issues solved," said G Shravan Kumar, resident of SCB ward 4.