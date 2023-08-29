Eatala Rajender demands support to fallen soldier’s family

RANGAREDDY: The call for comprehensive support to the family of the late Army Jawan Chandrasekhar resounds as Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, also the Chairman of the Election Management Committee of BJP, takes a resolute stance. He demands the State government to provide unwavering assistance and secure a government job for a family member serves as a poignant testament to honouring the sacrifice made by soldiers.

Visiting the grieving family of the departed Army Jawan on Monday, Eatala Rajender exhibited his condolences by laying floral wreaths at the memorial ghat.

The soldier, Nirati Chandrasekhar of Godupalli village in Kondurg mandal, Shadnagar constituency of Rangareddy district, tragically lost his life in an accident in Ladakh. Eatala Rajender’s demand for swift government response and comprehensive support resonates with fervour.