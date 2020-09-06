Eatala lays stress on hygiene to prevent seasonal diseases

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender has appealed to the citizens to maintain personal hygiene and keep surroundings clean to stay healthy.

A team from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Health and Entomology wings called on Minister at his camp house on Saturday to brief him about various measures and steps being taken by them across the city to contain the spread of dengue, malaria, chikungunya and other vector-borne diseases.



The team also apprised the Minister of a report that mentioned dip in the number of cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya this year when compared to cases last year. The officials of the GHMC Entomology wing demonstrated various methods they were using to control the mosquito menace in open spaces and lakes in the city.

Later, the Minister released publicity material about the 10-minute waste water cleaning drive, conceptualised by Municipal Minister K T Rama Rao.