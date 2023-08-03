Eight held for gambling at Falaknuma

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team caught eight persons who were found gambling at Falaknuma during a raid in house on Wednesday night.



Acting on a tip off, the team raided a house at Jahanuma and found the eight persons had gathered and were playing three card games and betting.

The police seized Rs. 17,840 cash and mobile phones from them.

All the persons are handed over to Falaknuma police station for further action.