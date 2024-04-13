Elaborate police arrangements for peaceful conduct of Shobha Yatra on Rama Navami

Hyderabad: The city police have made elaborate arrangements for p:ceful conduct of ‘Shobha Yatra’ on Srirama Navami here on April 17.

K Sreenivasa Reddy, Commissioner of Police, held a review meeting on the yatra with organisers and other departments officials on Friday.

During the meeting, officials inspected the 6.3-km route and sensitive areas where the procession will pass from Seetharambagh and culminate at Hanuman Vyayamshala, near Badichowdi in Koti. The procession will pass through Dhoolpet, Begum Bazaar, other lanes.

The CP asked officials to ensure that the model code of conduct is not violated during the yatra. The organisers should not use a DJ system, not burst fire crackers, not throw vermillion or gulal on passers-by, not carry sticks/swords/firearms, not deliver provocative slogans, speeches, songs, not display provocative banners, and use limited number of vehicles and not disturb people from other communities. ‘Use of drone cameras is not permitted without prior permission of the police.

Reddy stressed seriousness of ‘bandobust’ to be made for the yatra and related processions. There will be several processions throughout the city which have to be also properly supervised.

He instructed DCPs, ACPs and SHOs to be alert and make preparatory arrangements well in advance, besides holding meetings with peace committees, getting all CCTV cameras repaired, keep a watch on social media and ensure implementation of the code, keep a watch on communal offenders and history sheeters, post pickets, organise patrolling and respond promptly to any small incident to control situation initially itself.

Senior officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and Transport and Fire Services departments, members of the Bhagyanagar Sri Rama Navami Utsav Samithi attended the meeting.