Elan & nvision, an annual techno-cultural festival held

Even during these difficult times, we are glad that Elan & nvision, the annual techno-cultural festival of IIT Hyderabad was held successfully.

Cultural competitions like Nrityanjali, Campus Idol, Breakfree, Standup and many more were conducted in the online mode. Same is the case with various Technical competitions like Hackathon, Shark Tank, DeepN and others. Workshops were also conducted for the students all over the country.

The proshows were graced by celebrities like Zakir Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhani Shah and Indie rock band - Naalayak. Though there were many constraints and challenges, Elan & nvision stood on par with other student festivals across the country. The team extended their warm wishes and congratulated the participants and winners of all the events. They also thanked all their sponsors, specially - NTPC, SBI, Canara Bank, LIC, Union Bank- wholeheartedly for their enthusiastic support. We also thank the Alumni Association of IIT Hyderabad for their support for the fest.

