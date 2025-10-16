Election Commission bans exit polls ahead of Jubilee Hills by-election

Hyderabad: The election authorities have issued an official notification imposing a ban on the conduct and publication of exit polls in connection with the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election.

District Election Officer and GHMC commissioner RV Karnan stated as per notification 576/EXIT/2025/SDR/Vol.I, dated October 13, 2025, the Election Commission has declared that no person shall conduct, publish, or publicise any exit poll through print, electronic, or any other media during the period from 7 am on November 6, 2025 to 6:30 pm on November 11, 2025.

The DEO said, “This restriction extends to television, radio, newspapers, social media platforms, and all digital or online channels. Any violation of this directive will attract penal action under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which stipulates imprisonment up to two years, or fine, or both.”

Furthermore, under Section 126(1)(b) of the Act, the display of any election matter, including results of opinion polls or surveys, is strictly prohibited during the 48-hour period preceding the close of polling.

DEO RV Karnan has urged media houses, political parties, digital influencers and all stakeholders to strictly adhere to these statutory provisions to maintain the sanctity of the electoral process and ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.

Meanwhile, the District Grievance Committee (DGC) has been constituted to ensure prompt redressal of public grievances related to seized cash and articles during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, so far, has processed 5 cases and released seized cash amounting to Rs 21,21,600 after due verification.

The Committee, chaired by K Mangatayaru and convened by P Venkateshwar Reddy, is actively holding hearings at GHMC Head Office, 3rd Floor, Tank Bund, to verify the genuineness of claims and expedite the release of legitimate seized cash and articles.

Additionally, the Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) seized unaccounted cash amounting to more than Rs 10 lakh during separate operations conducted on Tuesday.

According to officials, the FST 3A team intercepted a vehicle at Ameerpet X Road and seized Rs 1,50,000 in cash. In another operation, the FST 10A team confiscated Rs 2,30,000 at Venkatagiri Colony, while the FST 6B team recovered Rs 6,50,000 at Madhura Nagar.

All the seized amounts have been handed over to the respective police stations --Punjagutta, Jubilee Hills and Madhuranagar --for further verification and inquiry.