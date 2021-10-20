  • Menu
Election Commission stay on Dalit Bandhu a small matter: KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao 

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Tuesday that the Election Commission's instruction to stop the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme in the by-election bound Huzurabad constituency is just a small hindrance.

The CM observed that the commission "has crossed limits". He said, however, "The government would resume the scheme implementation from November 4 after the by-poll results are announced. There is no need to worry." KCR said benefits of the scheme would be extended to every deserving person of the SC community.

