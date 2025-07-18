Empowering Minds: Gender equality awareness prog held at Nizam College

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Commission for Women, in collaboration with Nizam College, hosted an impactful awareness programme on Gender Equality and Sensitization on Thursday. The event aimed to foster inclusive thinking among students and create a space for open dialogue on gender issues.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the Chief Guest and alumnus of Nizam College, delivered a keynote emphasizing the role of education in shaping a gender-equal society.

He applauded the Commission and Nizam College for their efforts, while highlighting the government’s initiatives, such as SHGs, free RTC travel for women, and the Rs 20,000 crore budget allocation for women’s welfare.

Nerella Sharada, Chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Women, urged students to become agents of social change. She stressed the importance of respect and non-discrimination in building a truly equal society and reaffirmed that the Commission is accessible to everyone, irrespective of age.

The event featured expert sessions by Dr. Farzana Khan on Gender Sensitization and Udaya Rani on Positive Masculinity and Healthy Relationships. Their talks encouraged empathy, respect, and dialogue in everyday interactions.

Presiding over the programme, Principal Prof. A.V. Rajashekar reaffirmed Nizam College’s commitment to nurturing socially responsible citizens. Senior faculty, Commission members, and a large student gathering attended the event, which concluded with a resounding message: gender equality begins with awareness and grows through education and empowerment.