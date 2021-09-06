Ending life is not a solution to problems: Arogya Mitra

Hyderabad: Life is given by God and he only has the right to take it back; the time is fixed for death but a few humans end their life before time which is not only ethically wrong, but also a sin. God will definitely punish them for it. A human being should give back to society for committing suicide; without paying is unfair.



These are motivational words by representatives of a voluntary organisation, Arogya Mithra, which works to prevent suicides. September 10 is observed as the World Suicide Prevention Day. Arogya Mithra has started a month-long suicide prevention awareness campaign since the month started. The campaign has completed a decade this year. Eight members who were close to committing suicide prevented many who were counselled as they lost hope in life and planned to end their lives. Arogya Mithra is conducting an awareness programme in various districts of Telangana. It will cover all districts by the month-end.

Telangana is third on the list of suicides, with 20.6 per cent, after Chattisgarh (26.4) and Kerela (24.3). According to Psychologist Dr Ashok Parikipandala, chairman, Suicide Prevention Committee, "approximately more than 5,000 persons commit suicide in Telangana every year for various reasons. Most of them are in the 20-40 age group."

He stated a majority of persons committing suicide are well educated and have a wealthy Background; it is hard to believe that people, like software engineers, and with education background are committing suicide.

Dr Ashok told The Hans India: "We have been creating awareness against suicide for a Decade. We have succeeded to save people who were about to attempt suicide. Many who lost hope in life were counselled and brainwashed. Now they are our team members and counselling others." "We could not succeed to save a few who committed suicide. It is a regret for me for life. Recently we motivated a woman who was about to end her life after losing her job during the pandemic. She was saved in Kagaznagar by Arogya Mithra, he added.

"It is regretful to share that aged persons, who wait for their children settled abroad for years, also think about suicide as they feel lonely. Arogya Mithra representatives visit old-age homes regularly and motivate them. In his message, Dr Ashok said suicide is not a solution for problems; if somebody wants to end life then he should start serving society and live for others.

He urged all sections of society to come forward to prevent suicides. "It is responsibility of every individual to serve society; if everyone does his job perfectly then the suicidal rate will come down".