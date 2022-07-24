Engg student accidentally falls to death from building in Hyd

Hyderabad: In a sad incident, an engineering student died after falling from a building at Vanasthalipuram on Saturday night.

The woman identified as K Ramya (21) was pursuing Btech course from a private college and staying at a hostel at BN Reddy Nagar, Sagar Ring Road. She was a native of Wanaparthy district.

Ramya was standing on the second floor of the hostel building when she reportedly slipped and fell on the ground. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead, Vanasthalipuram police said.

A case is booked and investigation going on.