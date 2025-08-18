Event held to promote awareness on ‘Thalassemia-free India’

Hyderabad: AkanHyderabad successfully hosted its annual Aahvaanam Independence Day event in association with Blood Warriors Foundation, bringing together citizens, changemakers, and well-wishers in support of a Thalassemia-free India. The gathering witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with guests not only enjoying thoughtfully curated experiences but also pledging their support towards the cause.

The day-long event featured immersive awareness activities, fundraising touchpoints, and a traditional culinary spread specially designed to reflect the spirit of community and togetherness.

Speaking at the occasion, Nihal Reddy Gurrala, Founder of Akan, said, “Aahvaanam was born out of the desire to give back to society. Each year, it fills me with happiness to see so many people come together to support this cause. We have placed special focus on curating traditional meals, and the response has been truly heartwarming.”

Krishna from Blood Warriors Foundation emphasized the importance of such initiatives: “This is a great platform to spread awareness about Thalassemia. Events like these help us reach more people, educate them, and inspire collective action towards building a Thalassemia-free India.” The Independence Day edition of Aahvaanam showcased how food, culture, and community can unite for a meaningful purpose. With active participation from citizens, Akan reaffirmed its commitment to blending hospitality with impactful social responsibility.