Exhibition on Telugu freedom fighters opens at Salar Jung Museum

Hyderabad: A photo exhibition showcasing the contributions of prominent Telugu freedom fighters and the evolution of the Indian National Flag was inaugurated today at the Salar Jung Museum. The exhibition, curated by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, forms part of its Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme (ICOP).

The event was formally inaugurated by V. Vijayendra Prasad, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), alongside Prof. B. Jagadeeshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad (UoH). The exhibition features over 40 panels detailing the lives and sacrifices of unsung heroes such as Turrebaz Khan, MoulviAllauddin, Kaloji Narayana Rao, Sangam Laxmi Bayamma, Kumram Bheem, and SuddalaHanumanthu.

Speaking at the event, Vijayendra Prasad praised the exhibition as a rare and valuable compilation of historical information. He emphasised the importance of making such content accessible to the youth and encouraged the CBC to leverage digital platforms for wider dissemination. Reflecting on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ segment, which traces the design evolution of the Indian flag beginning with PingaliVenkayya’s 1921 version, Prasad remarked that the National Flag is not just a piece of cloth but a profound symbol of India’s self-respect and pride. He urged every citizen to uphold the dignity and honour embodied by the flag.

Prof. B. Jagadeeshwar Rao highlighted the exhibition’s role in preserving historical memory and fostering patriotism among younger generations. He underscored three central themes: India’s freedom struggle, the evolution of the National Flag, and the liberation of Hyderabad from Nizam’s rule. He called upon students to internalise these lessons and transform patriotic sentiment into constructive societal contributions. Education, he noted, should serve not only personal advancement but also national unity and progress.

As part of the exhibition’s outreach, CBC Hyderabad conducted essay writing and Telugu poetry competitions on patriotic themes such as ‘Operation Sindoor’ across five city colleges. Winners were felicitated during the event with certificates and prizes presented by Vijayendra Prasad and Prof. Jagadeeshwar Rao.

Shruti Patil, Additional Director General, CBC, stated that the exhibition aims to reconnect today’s youth with the nation’s rich legacy of courage and sacrifice. She expressed hope that such initiatives would inspire a deeper appreciation for India’s freedom movement.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until August 17, 2025, offering citizens an opportunity to engage with the historical narratives of Telugu freedom fighters. G. Kusum, Curator of Salar Jung Museum, and Koteshwar Rao, AD CBC, were present at the event along with other officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.