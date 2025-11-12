Exit polls predict Cong victory in JH bypoll

Hyderabad: Contrary to the expectations of a close fight, all the exit-poll surveys on Tuesday predicted landslide victory for Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the Jubilee Hills byelection.

The survey agencies like Chanakya Strategies, Public Pulse, Smart Poll, Naganna Survey, Janmine, HMR and PRever Media Solutions Private Limited predicted victory for the Congress in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. The survey agencies said the difference between the Congress and BRS will be around five per cent.

The agencies said that the BJP will get 6 per cent votes. The Jubilee Hills byelection had created curiosity among the people across the state as there was a high-octane campaign with all the three major political parties - Congress, BRS and BJP - trying their best to woo the voters.

The campaign saw heated verbal duels between the three sides. From the ruling Congress side, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, majority of his ministerial colleagues and party leaders sweated it out in the constituency.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao spearheaded the entire campaign to secure victory for the opposition party’s candidate Maganti Sunitha. Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao also played a key role in BRS’ campaign in the constituency.

The BJP also roped in many of its leaders into the campaign. Union Ministers Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay and BJP state unit president N. Ramchander Rao toiled hard for the party.

However, post-poll surveys carried out by various agencies revealed that the main fight was between Congress and BRS with the BJP at a distant third. Chanakya Strategies predicted that Congress will be leading with 46 per cent votes followed by BRS with 41 per cent votes and BJP (6 per cent). The Public Pulse has predicted 48 per cent votes for Congress, 41 per cent for BRS and 6 per cent for BJP. Smart Poll, another survey agency, has given 48.2 per cent to Congress and 42.1 per cent to BRS. The PRever Media Solutions has predicted 47.41 per cent for Congress and 43.13 per cent for BRS and 7.91 per cent for the BJP.

3 agencies predict BRS win

However, three agencies forecast victory for the BRS in the by-election. Mission Chanakya, which had some successful predictions in the past, predicted victory for the BRS with 41.60 per cent votes followed by Congress with 39.43 per cent. The agency has given 18.97 per cent votes for the BJP. Another agency, QMega Political Strategist, has given the edge for the BRS with 45 per cent votes. The agency has given 41 per cent for Congress and 9 per cent for the BJP. The National Family Opinion Private Limited has also forecasted victory for BRS with 44.49 per cent votes. The agency gave 39.24 per cent to the Congress and 10.93 per cent to the BJP.