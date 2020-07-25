Fake baba who claimed to cure coronavirus arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A fake godman who claimed to cure coronavirus with pooja and extracted money from several people has been arrested in Miyapur by the police.

Getting into details, the godman cheated the people on curing coronavirus by performing pooja for which he charged Rs 12,000 per person. The incident came to light when one of the victims approached the police.

The police said that the accused told the people that he has got many powers to cure the virus and is not necessary to wear a mask. The godman has started the business since March 2020 and cheated around 70 people.

On Friday, the police raided on the house of the godman and arrested him. Further, the police asked the public to visit the hospital for coronavirus infection and urged them not to believe such fake godman.

In March 2020, the Uttar Police arrested a fake godman who was selling talisman for Rs 11 claiming to cure coronavirus. The godman Ahmad Siddiqui put up a board outside his shop in Daliganj claiming that he had medicine to treat coronavirus.