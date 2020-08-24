Fake godman held in Hyderabad two years after sexually assaulting woman

Hyderabad: A self-styled fake godman who was at large for two years has been arrested by the Cyberabad police. The accused was identified as FS Jalaluddin Arshad Kundmir.

Jalaluddin Arshad Kundmir, a resident of Abbu Salaam colony in Rein Bazaar had sexually assaulted a woman two years ago who approached him to seek his blessings and solutions for her health issues.

The police said that the accused told the woman and her husband to visit his house at midnight and took the woman inside a room on the pretext of healing. He offered her sedatives and sexually assaulted when she was unconscious.

When she woke up, the woman realized that she was sexually assaulted and told her family. Based on the complaint registered by the woman, the police registered a case. However, the accused fled Hyderabad.

The police finally nabbed him in Karnataka when the accused visited his home. The accused was produced before the court and sent to judicial remand.