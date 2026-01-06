Sankranthi 2026: Festive BO turns into a defining test for leading ladies

Sankranthi has long been synonymous with star-driven cinema, where heroes traditionally dictated the fate of the festive box office. However, the 2026 Sankranthi season is quietly rewriting that narrative. With several high-profile releases lined up, the spotlight is now equally intense on leading actresses, for whom this festive window could prove decisive.

At the top of the list is Raja Saab, starring Rebel Star Prabhas alongside Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan. Both actresses are at a critical juncture in their careers, having gone through a prolonged dry spell at the box office. For Nidhhi, in particular, the film carries added weight following the underwhelming response to Hari Hara Veera Mallu opposite Pawan Kalyan.

A similar situation surrounds Nayanthara in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Varaprasad Gaaru. Despite her immense popularity among Telugu audiences, the Lady Superstar has not registered a major theatrical success since Jawan, making this release an important barometer for her market strength.

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi places Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi under close scrutiny. Both are seeking a strong theatrical comeback after recent films failed to leave a lasting impact.

For Samyuktha Menon, Nari Nari represents a crucial checkpoint. Though praised for her performances, consistent commercial success has remained elusive. Meenakshi Chaudhary, who tasted blockbuster success last Sankranthi, is also under pressure, with Anaganaga Oka Raju becoming vital for her momentum.