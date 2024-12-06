Fashion show marks handloom celebrations

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector BM Santosh emphasised the need to promote the handloom industry by wearing handloom clothes and leading by example.

Speaking at the ‘Handloom Celebrations’ organized by the Handloom and Textile Department at the IDOC meeting hall on Thursday, the Collector inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp as part of the week-long Praja Palana – Praja Vijayotsavalu.

During his address, the Collector highlighted the significance of the handloom sector, which ranks second after agriculture in terms of employment in India, and the global recognition achieved by Gadwal handloom sarees, including their Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

He mentioned the government’s implementation of new schemes to support handloom workers, such as: Thrift Fund and Pavala Vaddi (low-interest loans) and Handloom Insurance Scheme.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s words, “Be the change you wish to see,” the Collector urged everyone to wear handloom clothes and inspire change through actions rather than words. He also highlighted the historical importance of the handloom sector in India’s independence movement, particularly referencing the Khadi movement.

The Collector stressed the need to promote traditional Indian handloom amidst the growing influence of Western trends and encouraged the youth to learn the craft and skills of the handloom profession. He stated that wearing and supporting handloom products would play a vital role in safeguarding the industry.

Later, he inaugurated stalls showcasing Gadwal sarees at the Collectorate premises and praised their unique designs and quality.

Skilled handloom workers, students who participated in a fashion show, and winners of essay writing and elocution competitions from various schools and colleges were felicitated with mementos and certificates.

Pavala Vaddi loan checks worth Rs 6.05 lakh were distributed to handloom workers.